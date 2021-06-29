Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 219.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE BOH opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,442,976. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.