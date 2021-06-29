Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,791 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AutoNation by 33.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AutoNation by 124.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in AutoNation by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

