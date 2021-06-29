Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Cintas worth $43,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $379.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.37 and a fifty-two week high of $381.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.