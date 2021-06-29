Cineworld Group’s (CNNWF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Cineworld Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CNNWF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.