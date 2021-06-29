Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 89.86 ($1.17).

CINE has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Shares of CINE stock traded down GBX 1.88 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.06). 5,673,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,379,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

