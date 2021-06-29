Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $21.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

CNK stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

