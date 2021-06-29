Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNNB opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cincinnati Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 21.90%.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities.

