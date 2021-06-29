CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 499,516 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499,516 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $121,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. iA Financial initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. 16,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,801. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

