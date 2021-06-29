CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,820 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $63,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

ACN traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,605. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $297.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.