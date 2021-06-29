CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. 238,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,742,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $222.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

