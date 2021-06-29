CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $688.45 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.84% of Canadian National Railway worth $688,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,963. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.