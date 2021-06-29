CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $48,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in MSCI by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in MSCI by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $538.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,169. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.50 and a 52-week high of $535.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

