CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 490,852 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,852 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.84% of Franco-Nevada worth $202,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.60. 36,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,272. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.44. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

