Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDNY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.15. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

