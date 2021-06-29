China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of CYD opened at $15.97 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 152.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.