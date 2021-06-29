China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $32.08

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.08, but opened at $31.20. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNH shares. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,617,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

