China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Down 0%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.

About China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.