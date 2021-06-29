China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

