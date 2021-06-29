China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Down 96.7% in June

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,956,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CHNC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. China Infrastructure Construction has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for China Infrastructure Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Infrastructure Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.