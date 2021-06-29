Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $104.45. 203,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,644,350. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

