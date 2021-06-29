Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $712.24.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $718.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $684.38. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $726.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

