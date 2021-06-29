Charles Lim Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,030,000. Pinterest comprises about 8.5% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Pinterest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

PINS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 86,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,313.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 834,276 shares of company stock worth $58,111,706. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

