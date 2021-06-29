CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,392 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CGI were worth $37,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIB. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

