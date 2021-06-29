CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,392 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CGI were worth $37,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.09.
Several research firms have recently commented on GIB. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
