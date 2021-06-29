Cfra Increases BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$13.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target upped by Cfra from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

TSE BB opened at C$15.83 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.10. The company has a market cap of C$8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

