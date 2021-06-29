CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Up 280.0% in June

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CNFN opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11. CFN Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
