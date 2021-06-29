CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Up 280.0% in June

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNFN opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11. CFN Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

