Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEU traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.27 million, a PE ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 2.64.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

