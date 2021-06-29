Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

