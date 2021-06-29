Centaur Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $896,581.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centaur has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.00675471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038794 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.