Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.63. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

