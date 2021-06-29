Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 14,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,244. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after buying an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.