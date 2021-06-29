Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,436,458 shares of company stock valued at $393,850,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $305.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $115.23 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

