Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Carrier Global by 143.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

