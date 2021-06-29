Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%.

CCL stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

