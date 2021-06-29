CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.07.

KMX opened at $129.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

