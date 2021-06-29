CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Raised to $108.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.38.

CareDx stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.95 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,119,274.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,649.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

