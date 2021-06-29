Carbon Price Hits $0.0960 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $137,587.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00166677 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,213.88 or 1.00056600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,285,478 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.