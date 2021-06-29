Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Capstone Mining stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

