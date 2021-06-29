Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Capri also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. 8,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

