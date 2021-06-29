Capital One Financial Corp Sells 921 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

