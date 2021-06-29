Capital One Financial Corp Sells 376 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 548,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $193,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 479.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16,025.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $395.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $296.83 and a 1-year high of $397.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

