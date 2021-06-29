Capital One Financial Corp Sells 185 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $353.33 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $237.35 and a 1 year high of $353.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.