Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,490 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,450,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

