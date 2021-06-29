Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) vs. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Critical Comparison

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Aptiv 2 3 16 0 2.67

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Aptiv has a consensus price target of $140.53, suggesting a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Aptiv.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Aptiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 914.61 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -7.06 Aptiv $13.07 billion 3.20 $1.80 billion $1.94 79.74

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Aptiv 3.80% 8.41% 3.91%

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptiv beats Canoo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

