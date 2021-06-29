Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Canon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.39. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

