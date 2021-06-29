Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.56. Approximately 3,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,615,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.70.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

