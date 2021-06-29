Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Koudounis purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $288,974 over the last ninety days.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 813,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,039 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 45.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 20.86 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.79 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of 20.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.