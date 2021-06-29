CACHE Gold Price Reaches $56.65 on Top Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.65 or 0.00156447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.53 million and $148,133.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

