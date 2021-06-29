C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of C.P. Pokphand stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. C.P. Pokphand has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About C.P. Pokphand

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. It operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. The company is involved in breeding, farming, and selling livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling value-added processed food products; poultry farming and trading; and processing and trading chicken meat products.

