C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,900 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 32.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 153.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 43,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. 6,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

