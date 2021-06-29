C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $120,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.64. 1,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,430. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

